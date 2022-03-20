Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $396,046.91 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

