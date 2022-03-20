Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $465,712.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $650,934.90.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

