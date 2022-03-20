Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $12,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GDOT opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Dot by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 105,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

