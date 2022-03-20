Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $12,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE GDOT opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
