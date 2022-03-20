Insider Selling: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Sells $10,320,700.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NSA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

