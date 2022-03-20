Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $54,805.14 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

