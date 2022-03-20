Insider Selling: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) CEO Sells 12,301 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RKLY opened at $4.58 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

