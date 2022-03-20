Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $230,600.96 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

