Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $641,155.13 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

