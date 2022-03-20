Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock worth $8,049,361. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $159.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.82.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.