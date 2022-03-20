Insight Folios Inc Buys 1,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 96,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

