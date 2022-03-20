Insight Folios Inc Makes New $219,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $542.46 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

