Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.39. 506,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.