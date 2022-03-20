Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.