Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IART stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. 892,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

