Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCIF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.