Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrusion by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

