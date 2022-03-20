Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

BSMN remained flat at $$25.31 on Friday. 15,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

