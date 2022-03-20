Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

