Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.97.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

