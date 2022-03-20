Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

