Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000.

XMMO opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

