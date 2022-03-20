Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,081 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 861.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

