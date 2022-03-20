Investors Purchase Large Volume of StoneCo Call Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 43,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 8,982 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

