IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 162

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. IP Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

