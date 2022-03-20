Ipsidy (AUID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

