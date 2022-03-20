iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.82. 38 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
