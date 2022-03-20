iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.