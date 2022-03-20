iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.