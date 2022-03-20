iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.