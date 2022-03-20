iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 99,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,997. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

