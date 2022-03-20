iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

