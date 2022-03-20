iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,731 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

