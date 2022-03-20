iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Holdings Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 286,035 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 1,838,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

