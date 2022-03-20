iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

