iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 487,084 shares.The stock last traded at $48.39 and had previously closed at $47.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,638,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,076,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

