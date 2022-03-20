iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $229.41 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

