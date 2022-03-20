iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

