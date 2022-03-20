iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 630.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $126.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

