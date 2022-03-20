ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ITT were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ITT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

