Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $374,496.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $436,441.26 and $374,496.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

