JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

