Jefferies Financial Group Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $146.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.