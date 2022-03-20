Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Japan Tobacco in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JAPAY opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

