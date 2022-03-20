Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Japan Tobacco in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
