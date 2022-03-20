Jennifer Jarrett Sells 9,617 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56.

Shares of RCUS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

