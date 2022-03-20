JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €22.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of PBSFY opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

