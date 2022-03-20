JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE DINO opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.60.
About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)
