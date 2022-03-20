JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.60.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

