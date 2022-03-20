JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $207.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.65.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $164.17 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

