JulSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $347,635.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $347,635.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.06894678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.11 or 0.99969358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040905 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

