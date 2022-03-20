Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

