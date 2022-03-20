Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.
About Karora Resources
