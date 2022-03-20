Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

